Whoopi Goldberg's Will Includes On Specific Rule After Her Death

One consequence of becoming a larger-than-life actor is that when your physical form passes on, your likeness, legacy, and the public's presumed entitlement to both remain. That's something Whoopi Goldberg is proactively trying to prevent while she's still here on Earth, according to a discussion she had about her estate on "The View."

The topic of celebrities' posthumous wishes arose as the panel discussed the legal battles surrounding the handwritten will that outlined the distribution of Aretha Franklin's net worth at the time of her death, adding Franklin to a long list of celebs whose estates have been hotly contested following their passing. And considering the serious health scare that nearly cost Goldberg her life in 2018, it's unsurprising that the "Sister Act" actress would have her end-of-life affairs in mind.

Goldberg shared her legal arrangements with her co-hosts, describing how she's working to protect her legacy in the age of artificial intelligence and increased digital capabilities.