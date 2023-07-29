Kyla Pratt From The Dr. Dolittle Movies Grew Up To Be Gorgeous

If you've watched classic kids movies from the late '90s and early 2000s, then you're most likely familiar with the "Dr. Dolittle" franchise. It was a huge hit for young fans, with Eddie Murphy playing the titular character in that particular adaptation of the book. Yet, while Murphy starred in the first two movies, it was the child actor who played his daughter, Kyla Pratt, who appeared in the majority of the films. "I actually got to do five," Pratt told Showbiz CheatSheet, adding, "We had so much fun shooting those."

"Dr. Dolittle" was certainly Pratt's breakthrough role, but she had already been working for years. Pratt's mother had been an actor, but her grandmother was the one who got Pratt her first gig after showing her photo on an airplane. "At my first modeling show, I met agents and managers ... and I just fell in love with everything about it," Pratt recalled on Fox Soul.

Pratt went on to star in the family sitcom "One on One" and the Disney cartoon "The Proud Family." Because of that, she's probably best known for having been a child star, despite continuing to work in Hollywood as an adult. She even told L'Officiel, "I have been working basically my entire life. And my love for acting grows more and more as the years pass." Pratt clearly grew up to be gorgeous and has kept busy over the years as well. So let's break down what she's been up to.