Diane Von Furstenberg's Granddaughter Is A Princess Who Leads An Extremely Lavish Life

Talita von Furstenberg, aka "TVF," is living an enviable life. Born to Alexandra (née Miller), daughter of billionaire Duty-Free Shoppers founder Robert Miller, and Prince Alexander von Furstenberg, she is both an heiress and princess. She balks at using the title, however: "It doesn't make sense for me because I didn't grow up in Europe, it is still my title, but I think that Americans don't understand about being a princess in the same way that you guys do. In LA, where I grew up, if I said I was a princess, people would freak out. I didn't think I could claim that title for myself," she said in an interview for Hello!

von Furstenberg is also a world traveler and made waves with some snaps she shared via Instagram documenting a lavish trip to Hawaii with boyfriend Rocco Brignone de Brabant. One slide showed the couple frolicking on a sandbar surrounded by turquoise water. When she's not jet-setting around the globe, she is designing her label TVF for DVF. Yes, her lineage also includes famed fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. Talita, who has worked as a model and served as her grandmother's muse, was named co-chairwoman of DVF and is poised to take over the business at some point in the future. "I'm still learning and don't want to take that position until I fully think I'm confident enough to do it ... That's what TVF is," she told Daily Mail.