Who Are The Real-Life Partners Of The Riverdale Cast?

"Riverdale" fans may have been rooting for Camila Mendes, who plays the iconic Veronica Lodge, and Charles Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle, but it looks like their on-again, off-again relationship is officially over. Mendes has moved on with video creator and actor Rudy Mancuso, and judging by her Instagram posts, the two are very much in love. She first hard-launched their relationship by posting an adorable picture of them kissing, with the caption "meu valentine. Te amo so much" (my valentine. I love you so much). Since then, she's shared a few snaps of their life together, including the couple snuggled up in bed while watching TV. They've also been spotted attending New York Fashion Week and vacationing together in Miami.

You may remember Mancuso from his early career as a creator on Vine, or his sketch comedy series on Youtube, "Awkward Puppets." He then moved on to acting, playing Albert Desmond in CW's "The Flash" television series before directing and starring in the Amazon film "Música" alongside Mendes. According to Mendes, who appeared on the "Going Mental with Eileen Kelly" podcast, the two first got together in June 2022, although she didn't mention Mancuso by name. "I don't wanna speak above and beyond, but I feel like I've known him my whole life, and that's something I actually have never felt before," she said. It's clear Mendes sees a future with Mancuso, after captioning their one-year anniversary post with "one year down, and many more to go."