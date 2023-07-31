Who Are The Real-Life Partners Of The Riverdale Cast?
Ever since CW's hit show "Riverdale" premiered in 2017, season after season has been filled with love triangles, cheating scandals, and emotional breakups — that is, after all, why we've all been hooked on the show for years. But what about the real love lives of the "Riverdale" cast? It turns out that their off-screen partnerships are almost as tumultuous and just as romantic as their characters'. While they may not be as sensational as — spoiler alert! — Betty and Archie cheating on Jughead and Veronica, the cast's real-life relationship statuses can be equally convoluted.
So, is your "Riverdale" crush single or taken? Is your fave on-screen couple together off-screen? From on-again, off-again relationships to long, happy marriages with outsiders, we're breaking down everything you need to know about the love lives of your favorite "Riverdale" cast members, including which star has been throwing shade at their ex (cough Cole Sprouse cough).
Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso
"Riverdale" fans may have been rooting for Camila Mendes, who plays the iconic Veronica Lodge, and Charles Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle, but it looks like their on-again, off-again relationship is officially over. Mendes has moved on with video creator and actor Rudy Mancuso, and judging by her Instagram posts, the two are very much in love. She first hard-launched their relationship by posting an adorable picture of them kissing, with the caption "meu valentine. Te amo so much" (my valentine. I love you so much). Since then, she's shared a few snaps of their life together, including the couple snuggled up in bed while watching TV. They've also been spotted attending New York Fashion Week and vacationing together in Miami.
You may remember Mancuso from his early career as a creator on Vine, or his sketch comedy series on Youtube, "Awkward Puppets." He then moved on to acting, playing Albert Desmond in CW's "The Flash" television series before directing and starring in the Amazon film "Música" alongside Mendes. According to Mendes, who appeared on the "Going Mental with Eileen Kelly" podcast, the two first got together in June 2022, although she didn't mention Mancuso by name. "I don't wanna speak above and beyond, but I feel like I've known him my whole life, and that's something I actually have never felt before," she said. It's clear Mendes sees a future with Mancuso, after captioning their one-year anniversary post with "one year down, and many more to go."
Charles Melton and Chloe Bennet (rumored)
Charles Melton, aka Reggie Mantle, may have split from the real-life Veronica Lodge, but he's reportedly found love again — this time with actress Chloe Bennet. "They've been quietly dating for a few months," a source alleged to People in May 2023. The magazine also published exclusive photos of the couple strolling down a Beverly Hills street. Melton was pictured with his arm wrapped around Chloe, further fueling dating rumors.
Bennet is most widely known for her role as Daisy Johnson/Quake in the Marvel superhero series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." She also voiced the character of Yi in the animated film "Abominable" and the subsequent TV series, "Abominable and the Invisible City."
As of this writing, Melton and Bennet have yet to go Instagram official; however, they both follow each other on the social media platform and have been liking each other's respective posts for months. Here's hoping we get to see some loved-up selfies soon.
KJ Apa and Clara Berry
KJ Apa, who portrays Archie Andrews in "Riverdale," is not only taken, but he's a father! Apa and French model Clara Berry welcomed their first child in September 2021, a boy named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa. "I've never been so sure of anything in my life, other than the fact that I want to be a father," he told Australian Men's Health in early 2021.
The pair seem to have started dating by at least 2020, but the actor has been pretty cryptic about their relationship. In February of that year, he posted a picture of himself kissing a woman whose face was covered by a large sunhat, with the caption "coup de foudre" (love at first sight). A few months later, he posted a series of (tasteful) nude photographs of the French model, to which Berry replied, "Jtm" — an abbreviation for je t'aime (I love you). In May 2021, Apa announced their pregnancy on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple on the couch, with Berry's baby bump on display. In maternity photos shared by Berry, Apa commented, "She's pregnant btw."
Whether or not they are married is unclear. He first sparked rumors when he posted a video of himself pouring milk from a baby's bottle into his coffee, with the caption, "My wife is a milk machine and I love it." Speaking to E! News, he teased, "Yeah, I mean, maybe I am married. That's no one's business but mine, baby."
Madelaine Petsch and Anthony Li (rumored)
Madelaine Petsch, who plays everyone's favorite "Riverdale" villain, Cheryl Blossom, appears to be dating Halsey's manager, Anthony Li.
The pair first sparked dating rumors in October 2022after they were spotted walking arm in arm in Paris following the Valentino runway show. The following month, Petsch seemed to confirm their romance by posting an Instagram carousel featuring Anthony with his arm around her. Anthony also commented on the post, writing, "Thank you for representing the diversity in my photography ability between slide 1 and 3."
On New Year's Day 2023, Petsch shared a photo of her and an unidentified man cuddled up; however, the picture only showed the pair from the necks down. Could it be Li? The pair both still follow each other on Instagram so they may indeed remain coupled up. If Petsch is anything like her co-star KJ Apa, though, we may have to wait for a pregnancy announcement for relationship confirmation.
Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier
Perhaps the most well-known of the "Riverdale" cast is Cole Sprouse, whom we all grew up watching on "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody." Sprouse went on to play the lovable Jughead Jones on "Riverdale," and after years in an on-again, off-again relationship with his co-star Lili Reinhard, he since found love with model Ari Fournier, who has posed for notable brands like Nasty Gal, Aldo, and ASOS.
The pair were first photographed together, hand in hand, in Vancouver in March 2021, but People reported they've been dating since January of that year. It's clear Sprouse loves to show off and tease his girlfriend in equal measure, often posting solo shots of his beau to his Instagram feed. For her birthday, he posted a mix of pictures of her eating and modeling, captioning the carousel, "The apple of my eye. The slaw to my cole. The brussel to my sprouse. The feast to my famine. Love you baby." Fournier also often shares loved-up photos of the couple on her Instagram, with one sweet birthday tribute reading, "Hard to describe with a couple photos how much fun we have together & how much I love celebrating life every day with you. I'm truly the luckiest girl in the world."
In March 2023, Sprouse praised his girlfriend for helping him get sober on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. He also admitted, "The current relationship I'm in has woke me up to what real compatibility and trust looks like in a way that I have never had before."
Lili Reinhart and Jack Martin (rumored)
While Lili Reinhart was originally turned down at her audition and almost didn't make the "Riverdale" cast, she's stolen our hearts as the lovable Betty Cooper. And she may have stolen someone else's heart along the way — actor and TikTok star Jack Martin. Martin is best known for his starring role in NBC's "La Brea" and has amassed a fairly large following on TikTok.
The pair were first linked after they were seen kissing outside the LAX airport, just weeks after Reinhart's ex, Cole Sprouse, went on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast and revealed some intimate information about their former relationship. The podcast, which shows Sprouse smoking indoors, was slammed by fans who thought it was disrespectful when he said, among other things, that he and Reinhart "did quite a bit of damage to each other." He continued, saying, "I think if I had loved myself a little more, I probably would have left [our relationship] a little earlier."
Martin later parodied Sprouse's interview. In the video, Martin was styled as Sprouse, and jokingly smoked two cigarettes at the same time while a third rests behind his ear. When his character was asked why he and Reinhart broke up, he replied, "I don't want to place blame on anyone — but it was her f***ing fault completely." Obviously, he was throwing major shade at Sprouse. Some may think Martin was being petty, while others believe he was just standing up for his (rumored) girlfriend.
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa
Mark Conseulos, who plays the conniving Hiram Lodge on "Riverdale," has been happily married to Kelly Rippa for decades. The pair met in 1995 during a screen test for the soap opera "All My Children," in which Conseulos was cast as Ripa's character's love interest due to their undeniable chemistry. They began dating shortly afterward but broke up after less than a year of dating. However, after only one week apart, the pair eloped in Las Vegas and have since welcomed three children into the world.
It was love at first sight for Ripa, who said she knew he was the one after seeing a photograph of him — before even meeting him. "When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before — like I saw it," Ripa revealed on the SiriusXM Radio Andy show, "Lunch with Bruce." Meanwhile, Conseulos didn't think he stood a chance with her.
"All My Children" wouldn't be the last time the couple would appear on screen together, though. In 2019, Ripa appeared on "Riverdale" as Hiram Lodge's mistress. And in 2023, Conseulos replaced Ryan Seacrest as Ripa's co-host on ABC's live morning show, which is now known as "Live with Kelly and Mark."
Jordan Connor and Jinjara Mitchell
Canadian actor Jordan Connor, who joined the "Riverdale" cast as Sweet Pea, is married to Jinjara Mitchell. He met his wife at an acting class in 2012 and proposed to her after six years of dating. In September 2021, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Long Beach Lodge Resort in Tofino, British Columbia, which holds a special place in their hearts. "It is a place we visit often, it's where we got engaged, and we couldn't imagine getting married anywhere else!" Connor told Brides.
Mitchell may not star in "Riverdale," but she does have a number of acting credits, including "The Guava Juice Show," "Family Law," and "My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic." She also wrote and directed the indie film "The Ornament." Since getting his big break in "Riverdale," Connor has made additional TV appearances, including in "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race," "Looking for Alaska," and "Nurses."
Mädchen Amick and David Alexis
Mädchen Amick, who plays Betty Cooper's controlling mother Alice in "Riverdale," is married to songwriter and music producer David Alexis. The couple met in the late 1980s, before Amick got her big break in the hit show "Twin Peaks," playing the character of Shelley the waitress. The pair later married and welcomed two children together, son Sylvester Time Amick-Alexis and daughter Mina Amick-Alexis.
Together with their children, Amick and Alexis established Don't MIND Me, an inclusive mental health foundation. According to the foundation's website, the Amick-Alexis family was inspired to create a safe space for conversations around mental health after their own experience dealing with their son's mental health issues. "Uncovering patterns within families that are conditioned to sweep things under the rug, generation after generation. Without this experience, our eyes may have never been opened to how prevalent mood disorders are," the site explains. Their goal is to normalize and destigmatize mental health challenges by allowing people to openly and honestly talk about it and hopefully reduce the shame in seeking help.
Casey Cott and Nicola Basara
Sorry, folks – Casey Cott is taken! The actor, who plays Kevin Keller, married Canadian fitness trainer Nichola Basara in a literal white wedding in December 2021. The dreamy, snowy nuptials took place at the Four Seasons in Whistler, Canada, and was attended by many of Cott's "Riverdale" co-stars, including KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Charles Melton, and Madelaine Petsch.
In April 2023, the couple announced they are expecting their first child. Casey posted a picture on Instagram, in partnership with Clearblue, of the couple holding up a positive pregnancy test, with the caption, "Mrs. Cott's got a baby in her belly!!! Thank you [Clearblue] for confirming in words that we are PREGNANT! There is nothing better than seeing that word pop up on the screen after taking a test!" Don't mind us — we'll be sitting here patiently waiting for the baby pictures.
Martin Cummins and Christine Wallace
Martin Cummins, who joined the "Riverdale" cast as the reinstated Sheriff Tom Keller, is married to Christine Wallace. The Canadian actor was first married to Brandy Ledford from 1998 to 2004. In 2013, Cummins and Wallace got hitched. Cummins keeps much of his children's life private, but Us Weekly confirmed that he has four kids — two sons and two daughters.
Similarly, Martin keeps his relationship with his wife close to the chest, and there are very few sightings of her on his Instagram account. However, on International Women's Day, he did share an incredibly sweet tribute to the ladies in his life, posting a picture of Christine alongside the couple's two daughters on Instagram with the caption "Las tres amigas." From the few snaps we've seen, including a car selfie with his kids and dog, as well as throwback photos of his parents, it's clear Martin is a family man.