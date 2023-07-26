Here's Why You Don't Want Barbie Feet In Real Life

Whether you like it or not, Barbie is an icon, and she'll probably remain one for decades to come. While Barbie has been criticized for promoting unrealistic body expectations in the past, we (and Barbie) have come a long way since then. Some might even have forgiven the popular doll for the mishaps of the past, but now Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" film has unintentionally started a new social media trend where people try to mimic the look of Barbie's feet — we simply can't seem to resist Barbie's temptations.

The movie trailer had barely dropped when one TikTok user, Shanna Scribner, posted a video of themselves mimicking the scene where Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, effortlessly steps out of high heel shoes, her feet remaining perfectly arched, even without the support of the heels. Does it look pretty graceful? Yes. Would it make you look taller? Yes. Will your legs and feet be fine after doing this for an extended period of time? Hell no. While it would be interesting if everyone suddenly started walking on their toes, the human body was not designed to move this way, and you wouldn't actually be able to achieve arched feet even if you did.

What's more, you really don't want Barbie feet — just ask 20% of the population who actually do have high arch feet that mirror Barbie's. This condition is known as cavus foot, and it can be incredibly painful to live with when you're not made of plastic.