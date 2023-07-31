Why Kody Brown Wanted No Contact With Christine After She Left The Sister Wives Family

Though "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown eventually wanted no intimate marriage with his wife Christine Brown, he acted surprised when he found his belongings in the garage and realized she was leaving him. Even afterward, when Christine sat down with him and informed him of her plans to move away, he still seemed a bit shocked. Yet when it started to sink in, he quickly changed his tune and wanted to avoid her as much as he possibly could before she left.

According to Christine, Kody explained that he was no longer going to have a sexual relationship with her. "He wasn't attracted to me anymore and we were not going to have an intimate marriage anymore," (via ET). She maintains Kody's refusal to be intimate with her was a punishment for her acting badly, which in his eyes, meant not being as welcoming to his fourth wife, Robyn, who many deemed his favorite wife.

Though Kody initially objected to Christine leaving, he finally agreed to it and that's when he wanted to sever contact.