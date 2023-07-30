Actors Who Didn't Make It In The Barbie Movie

Before it became a record-breaking box-office success the weekend it premiered in July 2023, "Barbie" was a movie that took years to come to fruition — 14 years, to be exact. Mattel — the toy company that helped create Barbie — signed a deal with Universal Studios in 2009 to make a movie about their iconic doll. That deal didn't work out, and several years later in 2014, Mattel and Sony partnered to begin developing the production.

In 2016, the studio brought Amy Schumer aboard to co-write a script with Kim Caramele, and together they came up with the concept of Barbie having to leave Barbieland for falling short of perfection. Like the original deal with Universal, the Sony-backed production fell apart. But in 2019, Margot Robbie and her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, convinced Warner Bros. to pick up the project, and it all fell into place from there with Greta Gerwig signing on to co-write the script in 2019 and agreeing to direct the movie in 2021.

The final star-studded line-up for "Barbie" proved to be sheer perfection, with Robbie triumphing as Barbie and Ryan Gosling embodying Ken with fantastical flair — but quite a few celebrated actors were approached to appear in the movie without making it to the cast list. Even before Robbie and Gerwig's "Barbie," there were some big names associated with Sony's failed iteration.