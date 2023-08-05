Inside Jackie Kennedy's Relationship With JFK's Brother Bobby Kennedy

The Kennedy dynasty is the most famous political clan in America, a sprawling family that exerted incredible influence over much of the last century of American life. The Kennedys are also marked by tragedy; the family has suffered what seems like a neverending list of unfortunate incidents, from multiple murders and shocking accidents to numerous other deaths, divorces, and squabbles.

That experience puts a very human face on members of the family, and as a result, the public has always been fascinated by the Kennedys and their relationships with one another. At the center of the Kennedy mythos is President John F. Kennedy, who was famously assassinated in 1963. That left his wife, Jackie Kennedy, alone to raise their two children. JFK's brother, Robert F. Kennedy — commonly called Bobby, or RFK — followed in his brother's footsteps in several tragic ways. Before he became the second Kennedy to be assassinated that decade, however, Bobby struck up a close relationship with his widowed sister-in-law.

The exact nature of that relationship has been the subject of much speculation over the years. Was Bobby simply helping out with his niece and nephew, or was he getting closer to Jackie than he maybe should have? Were they working together to preserve John's legacy, or was something untoward going on? And how did their relationship — whatever kind of relationship it may have been — affect their relationships with other members of the Kennedy family?