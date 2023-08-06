Why Some Fans Are Disappointed With Virgin River's Season 5 Streaming Schedule
The popularity of "Virgin River" is undeniable. The romance-heavy Netflix drama first aired in 2019, and has already dropped four seasons, with a fifth premiering in fall 2023, and Season 6 already a go. Not only are fans vocal on social media about loving the show, but the series has the official viewing numbers to back it up, knocking more well-known series like "The Crown" and "Stranger Things" out of the top spot on the streaming service.
A lot of those viewers were left with unanswered questions when Season 4 episodes aired in July 2022. They have been patiently waiting, hoping for news of when the next season would hit the streaming service. Netflix finally revealed the premiere date of "Virgin River" Season 5 as September 7, and the countdown began.
But the streaming service also announced a second countdown would be required because the season is being split into two parts. And, of course, loyal fans have had mixed reactions, some stronger than others.
Fans are split over the Season 5 split
Season 5 of "Virgin River" will have 12 episodes, just like Season 4. But unlike the previous season, viewers won't be able to binge-watch all of them at the same time. Netflix shared that only 10 of the episodes would be dropping on September 7, with the remaining two holiday-themed episodes airing on November 30.
Keeping in mind that Seasons 1-3 each only had 10 episodes, some fans were okay with the split, looking at the two holiday episodes as bonuses. "Yes!! Whoo hoo and with holiday episodes!! Even better!" commented one excited viewer on the official "Virgin River" Instagram account. Another shared their enthusiasm, "Soooo happy and excited. And I love that the holiday episodes will come later ... something else to look forward to, and we will all be in a festive mood too!!!"
Other fans fell into a different category, showing both disappointment and irritation over Season 5 dropping in two parts. "More than one year waiting for the new season for them to divide it into two parts ... This can only be a joke. What a disappointment," one fan shared. "'I love split seasons,' said no one ever. Normalize full seasons. Part two is not better than one whole season," declared one commenter. Another lamented that their worst fears had come true. "I had a nasty feeling the episodes would be split this year ... seems to be the thing to do at present," the user shared.
So much is happening in the new season of Virgin River
Upon announcing the new season of "Virgin River," Netflix promised a lot of drama. "In Season 5, we'll see surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some residents of 'Virgin River' together while tearing others apart," the network teased.
Martin Henderson, who plays Jack, confirmed to Glamour this season is indeed special, and gave himself a special shout-out. "Season 5's great, by the way. It's the best season yet. I'm amazing in it," he shared. "A lot of stuff gets wrapped up and then there's a whole bunch of new beginnings, new storylines." Alexandra Breckinridge, aka Mel, told New Beauty to hang on to your hats. "I think that there's a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that's going to leave people on the edge of their seats," she said.
Suspiciously, there's no mention of any births, and viewers are humorously perplexed about Charmaine's continued pregnant status. "This is the longest human gestation I've ever witnessed. How is she still pregnant?!" commented a fan on "Virgin River's" Instagram. Another joked the who's-the-father question could have been answered long ago. "By now those kids should've been 3 years old; it would've been easier to find out who they resemble," the fan said. Hopefully, no one will have to wait until those holiday episodes to see the twins outside of Charmaine!