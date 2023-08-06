Why Some Fans Are Disappointed With Virgin River's Season 5 Streaming Schedule

Season 5 of "Virgin River" will have 12 episodes, just like Season 4. But unlike the previous season, viewers won't be able to binge-watch all of them at the same time. Netflix shared that only 10 of the episodes would be dropping on September 7, with the remaining two holiday-themed episodes airing on November 30.

Keeping in mind that Seasons 1-3 each only had 10 episodes, some fans were okay with the split, looking at the two holiday episodes as bonuses. "Yes!! Whoo hoo and with holiday episodes!! Even better!" commented one excited viewer on the official "Virgin River" Instagram account. Another shared their enthusiasm, "Soooo happy and excited. And I love that the holiday episodes will come later ... something else to look forward to, and we will all be in a festive mood too!!!"

Other fans fell into a different category, showing both disappointment and irritation over Season 5 dropping in two parts. "More than one year waiting for the new season for them to divide it into two parts ... This can only be a joke. What a disappointment," one fan shared. "'I love split seasons,' said no one ever. Normalize full seasons. Part two is not better than one whole season," declared one commenter. Another lamented that their worst fears had come true. "I had a nasty feeling the episodes would be split this year ... seems to be the thing to do at present," the user shared.