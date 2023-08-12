Why Malia Obama's Boyfriend Lived With Her Family During COVID Lockdown

Living with your girlfriend's parents during a global pandemic is enough to make even the most steel-nerved a bit on edge — now, imagine that those parents also happen to be the former president and first lady of the United States. It might sound straight out of a rom-com flick (or a nightmare, depending on who you ask), but for Malia Obama's boyfriend, it was all too real back in 2020.

Malia's mother, former First Lady Michelle Obama, shared the family's quarantine experience on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" (via Us Weekly ), describing how she, Barack, Sasha, and Malia hunkered down together during the COVID-19 lockdown. And, thanks to complications with Malia's British beau Rory Farquharson's visa, the fellow Harvard alum and producer also became part of this presidential social bubble.

The pressure of staying in your girlfriend's world leader parents' good graces aside, it seems like the Obamas and Farquharson got along well while quarantining together.