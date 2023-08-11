What We Know About Zendaya's Friendship With Timothée Chalamet

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet met while working on "Dune" in 2019. The majority of the cast is a generation older than the two actors, who were in their early 20s at the time, so they naturally bonded due to their similar age. But that wasn't the only reason Zendaya and Chalamet clicked: They genuinely enjoy each other's personalities and sense of humor as well. The "Euphoria" star recalled her first impression of the "Lady Bird" actor during an interview with British Vogue: "I was the only other person closer to his age on the cast. So he was like, 'Awesome, someone who understands my jokes!'" Zendaya added: "He's obviously a very talented actor, but just a wonderful person and a good friend to have. Especially in this industry, it's nice to have other people who are going through it too and that you can talk to."

Chalamet echoed her sentiment in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which he gushed: "I was just super grateful when Zendaya got there. ... It was great to have someone of the same age, same generation." He expressed how easy it was to transition their friendship on- and off-screen, explaining: "We had a really great time, and obviously on set, took the material as seriously as it required, but off set we were losing our minds — in a good way."