A Complete Timeline Of Addison Rae's Relationships
Addison Rae is obviously a talented performer, but it seems it's her personal life that often keeps her in the headlines. The Louisiana native found fame on the popular app TikTok in 2019, after several of her dance videos went viral. Rae then parlayed that success into a music and movie career, releasing her first pop single "Obsessed" in 2021, and making her acting debut in Netflix's "He's All That" months later. Rae's star has continued to rise since then, but so has the public's fascination with her world behind the scenes, most recently due to the cringey breakup drama surrounding her parents.
However, it's safe to say that Rae's own love life is also engrossing; fans have been very invested in her past high-profile relationships. The social media personality herself is a sucker for a good romance too. As she admitted on The Morning Mash Up (via ET), "I think my entire life I've kind of always looked up to love. I'm a hopeless romantic, if you will." That wasn't the last time that she expressed that sentiment, because she talked about romance on Hailey Bieber's YouTube show, "Who's In My Bathroom," as well. "I do love love," she said, adding, "Hopefully I'll be married, like, next year."
That was back in 2021, but as of 2023, Rae still hasn't tied the knot with anyone just yet. However, that doesn't mean that she hasn't given her heart to anyone. Without further ado, here's the complete timeline of Addison Rae's relationships.
Addison Rae's first boyfriend wasn't a public figure
While Addison Rae has been rather hush-hush about her first serious boyfriend, her second boyfriend, Bryce Hall, has dished some deets about him. In a 2019 YouTube video titled "The Truth About Us," he casually mentioned Rae's relationship with the mystery guy. Looking back on when they first met, Hall recalled, "I was just trying to kiss her. She got out of a five-year relationship so I didn't think it was possible." With that said, it can be concluded that Rae probably dated her ex sometime between 2014 and 2019, when she was in high school.
Rae hasn't spoken about that ex much, but she may have referred to him on the "That Was Fun? with Addison and Sheri" podcast in 2020. In the episode, she acknowledged that she only had one "real ex-boyfriend," because she considered that relationship the only one that felt "official" at that time. She even suggested that they didn't end on the worst of terms. "We're acquaintances," she said. ""I'm not on this level where I'm talking to him every day and asking him advice. That's not his role in my life anymore."
After high school and a brief stint at college, Rae headed to Los Angeles. She soon learned that dating is a lot different when you're a public figure. As she told her mom on another episode of their podcast, she couldn't help but worry that guys were only interested in her TikTok fame.
Addison Rae's relationship with Bryce Hall had a vague start
When Addison Rae got together with fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall, fans sure were intrigued. The twosome, who were even given the nickname "Braddison," were first linked back in October 2019 when they appeared in a TikTok together. It included the then-popular "really hot boyfriend check" audio, so of course the romance rumors went wild from there. It didn't help that Hall and Rae went on to make more flirty TikToks, like one where they almost kiss. Hall then took the fun over to Instagram, where he posted a photo of them sharing a New Year's smooch.
It's unclear if Hall and Rae were initially teasing fans for the clout, but at some point their relationship status became just downright confusing. The following January, Hall tweeted, "addison and i are NOT dating!!!... we're still gonna hang n stuff but, we're just not gonna be kissy kissy anymore." That next day, he told Hollywire that they were "talking" and that things between them were "going very well."
Rae seemed perplexed by what she and Hall were doing too. She told ET, "We got like super close and we were really, really, really, good friends," before clarifying that they never actually dated. She went on to add, "We were talking and like kind of on-and-off, just like trying to figure things out."
The TikTokers first ended their on-and-off romance in 2020
Whatever was or wasn't going on between Addison Rae and Bryce Hall, it apparently ended before summer 2020 was over. In August of that year, both social media personalities made it clear that they no longer were an item. Rae kicked it off by tweeting, "single and ready to jingle." A few days later, Hall tweeted, "im single now stop asking me."
The "That Was Fun?" podcast host later shed some light on their relationship in September 2020. It turned out that things between Rae and Hall were... just complicated. Rae explained to ET, "There were a lot of times we were on, we were off, and it was kind of just like, a confusing situation." She continued, "We're just kind of both deciding that, you know, there are a lot of things going on in both of our lives that we really need to focus on."
That was probably good news for Rae's mother, Sheri Easterling. Months earlier, she had firmly denied that her daughter was dating Hall in an Instagram comment, which led many to suspect she wasn't a fan of their relationship. Hall apparently didn't want to come off as the bad guy in their love story though, so he debunked rumors that he dumped Rae. He said to ET, "It was kind of mutual. Both of us agreed. We're still really good friends."
Addison Rae was rumored to be dating Troy Zarba a month later
Just a month after Addison Rae and Bryce Hall confirmed they'd ended things, the "Obsessed" singer was linked to another TikTok star. In September 2020, rumors bubbled up about Rae dating Troy Zarba. Hall added fuel to that fire when he seemingly commented on the buzz that his ex moved on. "addison can do whatever she wants as fast as she wants," he tweeted. "i wish nothing but the best for her and her future manz."
Rae denied that she was romantically involved with Zarba, first by seemingly responding to Hall's tweet: "stop forcing friendships into relationships." She later revealed on Instagram that the gossip about Zarba resulted in her losing friends. Days after that drama, Rae was seen out with Zarba, as well as with several other people. Unsurprisingly, they were asked by paparazzi if they were dating, but both separately made it known that there wasn't anything going on outside of a friendship.
It's worth mentioning though that Rae admitted on "The Early Late Show with Dixie D'Amelio" that she did once have a crush on Zarba. She shared, "I definitely like had a crush on Troy whenever I lived... when I was in college and I remember I was like scrolling through his page because... he was super big in the transitions at the time." However, she did immediately add that those feeling faded after she met him, and they became friends.
Addison Rae got back together with Bryce Hall
The speculation that Troy Zarba and Addison Rae were dating didn't last long, because a month later in October 2020, the "He's All That" star was once again linked to Bryce Hall. Fans suspected they were back on after they dressed up like Harley Quinn and the Joker for Halloween. The two later confirmed they were indeed an item in a YouTube video called "The Truth About Us." They also noted that their relationship has had its ups and downs. "We did date for three days one time, and then I broke up with him," Rae said.
The couple shared how they found their way back to each other too. Rae revealed that it began with Hall giving her a gift and writing her a letter for her birthday on October 6. "We were hanging out every single day and he asked me out on October 13, to be his girlfriend," she said. She even disclosed that she was the one who had romantic feelings first.
Things got pretty serious between Rae and Hall. They even sparked engagement rumors when Rae was seen with a rock on her ring finger the following January. That next month, they proved how passionate their romance was when they were photographed kissing in the back of a car. Oh, and let's not forget about the $100,000 necklace Hall gave Rae for Valentine's Day. Needless to say, they seemed to be in deep.
Addison Rae split with Bryce Hall for good amid cheating rumors
Addison Rae might have been very hot and heavy with Bryce Hall for a while, but their spark burned out by March 2021, less than six months after they confirmed their relationship. It was Rae who casually dropped the bomb about the breakup on "The Zane Lowe Show." She shared, "I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend at the time — er, my boyfriend at the time. I dropped him off at his house, and before that happened, he looked at me and was like, 'I'm obsessed with you.'"
It's definitely worth mentioning that Rae's split with Hall came around the same time that rumors surfaced about Hall being unfaithful. YouTuber KeemStar apparently had screenshots from porn star Dana Wolf, who claimed she and Hall hooked up when he was on a trip to Vegas that February. Hall took to Twitter to deny that he cheated on Rae; Rae shared in an Instagram Story that she was handling things "offline."
Rae eventually opened up about her breakup with Hall on her Snapchat show, "Addison Rae Goes Home" (via Seventeen). She divulged, "I recently went through a very public breakup. It was one of the hardest things to deal with internally and online." As for Hall, he tried to clear his name on the "BFF's" podcast. He revealed, "She knows I didn't cheat," but did add that he wasn't in the right place for a relationship.
Addison Rae was linked to Jack Harlow in April 2021
By April 2021, Addison Rae was finally over dating guys from TikTok because she was linked to musician Jack Harlow. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the whispers about that romance seemed to start with her ex Bryce Hall. On April 19, a video was taken of a couple, who fans believed to be Rae and Hall, kissing at a boxing match. Hall, however, denied that it was them. That next night, rumors emerged that Rae was actually hanging out with Harlow. Fans even spotted what they believed to be Rae's hand on Harlow in a photo that he posted on his Instagram Story.
Hall, once again, couldn't resist the urge to comment on anyone who Rae is associated with. Per Seventeen, he tweeted then deleted, "downgrade" as well as "F**king me, telling me u love me then sneaking around w/ someone else...that f**kin hurts." Rae must have gotten wind of the drama, because she seemingly responded to the rumors and Hall by simply tweeting that she was single.
Nevertheless, Rae could have had a fling with Harlow. The "Tyler Herro" rapper did say in a now-deleted interview with Pitchfork that he was FaceTiming with a TikToker, who many think was Rae. Harlow gushed, "I started watching the videos and her sex appeal just came out and I really like ... I really like it because it activates something." There's also speculation that it was Rae's team that got that video taken down.
Did she have a behind-the-scenes fling with Tanner Buchanan?
The speculation about Addison Rae and Jack Harlow died down pretty quickly, because by May 2021, the former Hype House member was already said to be courting another celebrity. That was actor Tanner Buchanan, Rae's co-star from the Netflix movie "He's All That." The pair fanned the flames by sharing a passionate kiss at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards. MTV even tweeted about their intense chemistry... as did her ex, Bryce Hall, who was seemingly reacting to the PDA when he posted, "Sucks, but moving on."
While Rae and Buchanan probably used the smooch to promote their movie, they did seem to really hit it off when filming "He's All That." Buchanan told People that it was a "treat" to work with Rae, adding, "She really came into this movie with so much drive, hard work and passion to show her abilities as an actor." What's more, Rae revealed to ET that they practiced kissing for the movie on their own personal time. Consider our eyebrows raised.
Regardless, a lot of fans apparently didn't buy Rae's romance with Buchanan, and blasted their award show kiss on social media. It should also be noted that Buchanan had a girlfriend when he was linked to Rae. The "Cobra Kai" star has reportedly been dating actor Lizze Broadway since 2017.
Addison Rae has been dating Omer Fedi since at least June 2021
Addison Rae's past romantic relationships never seemed to last long, but it appears that her current boyfriend, Omer Fedi, has finally changed that. The TikToker was first linked to the guitarist/music producer in June 2021, when she was seen at a concert that he was performing at. After that, they were seen out and about together, and seemingly started flirting on social media. They finally confirmed their romance in August 2021, by going Instagram official. Fedi posted a photo of them on his Instagram Story, writing (via People), "She's wearing the pants in the relationship." Days later, he praised her success in another Instagram Story, and even wrote that he loved her.
Rae also used social media to declare her feelings, presumably for Fedi, when she tweeted in November 2021, "I love being in love." Around that time, she also uploaded a steamy video of the to her Instagram, and shared more lovey-dovey photos a few months later. She also posted a photo of what appeared to be them from the night that they made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
As of 2023, things apparently got so serious that Fedi let his girlfriend shave his signature long red hair. They showed off his new look in May 2023 while taking a romantic stroll in New York City, proving they were still going strong then.
Addison Rae set the record straight about Milo Manheim
Addison Rae have found her happily ever after with Omer Fedi, but in April 2023, there were rumblings about another man. No, it wasn't Bryce Hall again. This time around, it was another one of her co-stars, Milo Manheim. The twosome had worked together on the 2023 zombie film "Thanksgiving," and he later gushed to J-14 about how much he "loved" her. He dished, "I actually just saw her this morning ... She's great. I've known her for a long time and she just gets cuter and cuter." It didn't help that he also replied "Awe" to a fan Instagram account that noted the matching jackets he and Rae wore while out and about.
Manheim later took to TikTok to clarify that he wasn't dating Rae — or anyone, for that matter. As for Rae, she made it clear that she was still very in love with Fedi when she posted a video of them kissing while on vacation in June 2023. She also shared another photo of him holding her in his arms in Hawaii a month later.
All in all, Rae has had an interesting dating history over the years, since she's had her fair share of celebrity relationships and boyfriend drama. While Fedi does seem like "the one," only time will tell if he is Rae's future husband, or if this timeline will eventually continue on with more love interests.