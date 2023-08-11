A Complete Timeline Of Addison Rae's Relationships

Addison Rae is obviously a talented performer, but it seems it's her personal life that often keeps her in the headlines. The Louisiana native found fame on the popular app TikTok in 2019, after several of her dance videos went viral. Rae then parlayed that success into a music and movie career, releasing her first pop single "Obsessed" in 2021, and making her acting debut in Netflix's "He's All That" months later. Rae's star has continued to rise since then, but so has the public's fascination with her world behind the scenes, most recently due to the cringey breakup drama surrounding her parents.

However, it's safe to say that Rae's own love life is also engrossing; fans have been very invested in her past high-profile relationships. The social media personality herself is a sucker for a good romance too. As she admitted on The Morning Mash Up (via ET), "I think my entire life I've kind of always looked up to love. I'm a hopeless romantic, if you will." That wasn't the last time that she expressed that sentiment, because she talked about romance on Hailey Bieber's YouTube show, "Who's In My Bathroom," as well. "I do love love," she said, adding, "Hopefully I'll be married, like, next year."

That was back in 2021, but as of 2023, Rae still hasn't tied the knot with anyone just yet. However, that doesn't mean that she hasn't given her heart to anyone. Without further ado, here's the complete timeline of Addison Rae's relationships.