The Worst Dressed Celebrities Of All Time

The rich and famous are expected to present themselves as idealized purveyors of everything chic on the red carpet. Because of this expectation, it can be jarring to see someone who possesses vast amounts of money but little style. For instance, a unique spin on the LBD or a statement piece is often more than enough to land a celeb in fashion critics' good books. But as the folks in this rundown prove, even the most tried and tested wardrobe staples can be styled to fail. Despite their designer labels, the only label these stars boast is worst dressed.

Ultimately, however, style is highly subjective and an extended expression of oneself. Though these celebrities have made the odd gaffe or two (or three, or four), their fits will still be considered a serve in someone's Insta feed. Moreover, many of the worst-dressed celebs have evolved throughout the years to refine their sartorial palate. As centenarian fashion icon Iris Apfel once said, "Fashion you can buy, but style you possess. The key to style is learning who you are, which takes years."

We're taught to admire the exclusive haute couture, but instead, we're left with a hawt mess. Let's find out who's committed crimes against fashion and who ought to have the (look)book thrown at them: Here are the worst-dressed celebrities of all time.