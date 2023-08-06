Sharon's Best Leading Men On The Young And The Restless

Sharon Collins (Sharon Case) is one of the most romance-focused characters on "The Young and the Restless." Unlike many others on the show, her wrongdoings have been relatively mundane, primarily involving the men in her life. Her first leading man on "Y&R" was Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow). Nick and Sharon met with an electrifying and pure connection, despite the disapproval from Nick's mother. They began a committed relationship, but Nick had no idea that Sharon was keeping a significant secret.

When she was 16, she got pregnant and gave up her child for adoption. Nick eventually discovered her secret, and despite many thinking it would end them, he lovingly understood and married Sharon. However, as time passed, it became evident that their passion lacked maturity, communication, and genuine support. Sharon decided to get pregnant, despite a young Nick telling her he wasn't ready.

Worse still, Sharon's best friend found and secretly kept her child, which she had given up, and tricked a drunken Nick into sleeping with her. Soon, Nick allowed it to happen again, so Sharon reached her breaking point and decided to seduce their stable hand. When Nick discovered this, he acted like he'd been loyal to her and angrily beat up the stable hand before moving out. He took a break but later decided to give their relationship another shot, only to find her kissing his father. This irreparably damaged their relationship, leading to a divorce.