Joanna Gaines' Sage Parenting Advice For Working Moms

"Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have been together for 20 years and their love is still going strong. They got married in 2003 and had their first child, Drake, in 2005. Their second child, Ella, was born two years later. "Ella is like me," Joanna confessed in an interview with PEOPLE. "I think she'll follow in my footsteps and have her hand in lots of things. Right now she wants to cook, be a lead designer, and have a donut truck," she added.

In the years since, the couple has welcomed three more children, Duke, Emmie, and Crew, all while building a successful business. Joanna became a bestselling author and, together with her husband, launched the Magnolia brand and the lifestyle magazine "Magnolia Journal." In 2017, Chip published "Capital Gaines," a book describing his entrepreneurial experience and the lessons he learned throughout his career. The power couple also operates three restaurants, among other business endeavors.

We can all agree that Joanna is a super mom, not just an accomplished entrepreneur. She's also a role model for her kids and puts a lot of effort into their education. Luckily, she's more than happy to share parenting tips with other working moms and help them navigate the challenges they face. From helping with chores and learning how to entertain themselves, she believes it's easy to set your kids up to be successful adults. However, she also thinks parents should offer themselves a bit more grace.