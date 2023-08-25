The One Thing HGTV's Ty Pennington Regrets Not Doing At The Start Of His Career

Ty Pennington didn't set out to be the OG face behind the DIY movement. As one of the first carpenters to sign on to TLC's "Trading Spaces" in 2000, he probably thought he would help renovate homes and maybe show up on camera a handful of times. Who could have guessed that his infectious personality and handyman know-how would motivate hundreds of homeowners to pick up their own tools?

Clearly, not Pennington, who regrets one thing he didn't do at the start of his career — buying stock in Home Depot. Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, the craftsman said, "Not only would I not have predicted this, but if I had, I would have bought in stock in Home Depot immediately. It's crazy how it created a genre ... It was the first show to put actual tools in the hands of homeowners." Pennington continued, noting that his smash-hit show gave regular people the confidence to say, "'Let's do it ourselves,'" creating what he calls "an entire DIY craze."

While Home Depot stock has had its ups and downs, there's no denying that home improvement stores pivoted from somewhere only skilled tradesmen frequented to places regular homeowners could flock to for tools, materials, and anything else they might need to tackle their DIY projects. Over the decades, Home Depot has seen sky-high earnings with only a few minor falls, much like Pennington's career.