The Significance Of Bill's Sword Necklace On The Bold And The Beautiful

Over the years, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has shown many different sides to his personality. "The Bold and the Beautiful" character can be caring and sweet, like when he remained by Katie Logan's (Heather Tom) side during her health challenges. But at the same time, he can also be a manipulative cheat, as he's broken Katie's heart more times than anyone can count.

He's also your typical soap opera bad boy. Bill has a litany of crimes he's committed in the past. He has done some unforgivable things like making out with Katie's sister, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). He's also slept with his daughter-in-law, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). That was a storyline that you could only watch with your jaw to the ground. "That was truly an intense and passionate relationship. You consummate their relationship, but yes, it was intense," Don told Soap Opera Digest back in 2020.

While Bill has undoubtedly had many lovers and different romances over the years, if there's one thing that he's kept close to his heart, it's his sword necklace. Bill has kept it close all these years for a good reason, and he needed it the most when villainous troublemaker Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) was getting too close to him.