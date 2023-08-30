The Significance Of Bill's Sword Necklace On The Bold And The Beautiful
Over the years, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has shown many different sides to his personality. "The Bold and the Beautiful" character can be caring and sweet, like when he remained by Katie Logan's (Heather Tom) side during her health challenges. But at the same time, he can also be a manipulative cheat, as he's broken Katie's heart more times than anyone can count.
He's also your typical soap opera bad boy. Bill has a litany of crimes he's committed in the past. He has done some unforgivable things like making out with Katie's sister, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). He's also slept with his daughter-in-law, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). That was a storyline that you could only watch with your jaw to the ground. "That was truly an intense and passionate relationship. You consummate their relationship, but yes, it was intense," Don told Soap Opera Digest back in 2020.
While Bill has undoubtedly had many lovers and different romances over the years, if there's one thing that he's kept close to his heart, it's his sword necklace. Bill has kept it close all these years for a good reason, and he needed it the most when villainous troublemaker Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) was getting too close to him.
Bill Spencer needs the sword necklace as a form of protection
Bill Spencer is a man that likes to protect the women in his life, but sometimes he needs a little protection, too. That's where his sword comes in. During the fall of 2022, Bill began a new romance with Sheila Carter. At the time, some fans were scratching their heads over Bill's strange obsession with Sheila. But little did anyone know that he was faking his relationship with her. It was all part of his ploy to help the FBI arrest Sheila and put her behind bars in what was a major plot twist on the show. But before that even happened, Bill knew that he needed to be careful.
Bill's portrayer, Don Diamont, told Soap Opera Digest that his sword necklace acts almost like a shield for his character. By putting it on, he is no longer a gentle giant but a man who means business. Bill put the sword on the protect himself, not Sheila. Diamont said, "It is protection from his emotions, protection from hurt, from everything that hurt him in his adolescence that made him who he is. It's many things."
The sword certainly did help keep Bill safe while he was faking his relationship with Sheila, but there's also a little bit of history behind the sword that many "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans probably aren't aware of. That's because there are two of them.
There's a lot of history behind Bill Spencer and the sword
Bill Spencer has two sword necklaces in his life. There's one that Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) gave to Bill that she designed herself. There's another sword necklace that was designed by Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) that was initially given to Bill's son, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). However, Katie Logan made a copy for Bill who in turn made another copy for his other son, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks).
In an interview with TV Insider, Don Diamont noted that Bill's sword necklace is "an extension of who he is." Without his sword necklace, Bill is a different man. Diamont explained that by putting it on, his character removes all of the bad energy in his life and adopts a "take no prisoners" attitude. Diamont added, "It represents winning at all costs."
Seeing how Sheila Carter is now on the loose, there's a very good chance that Bill might never take that sword off again. He's going to need it in order to survive her wrath.