Inside Bob Barker's Relationship With Long Time Girlfriend, Nancy Burnet

Legendary game show host Bob Barker died on August 26, 2023, at age 99. The TV star was beloved by many for his 35-year tenure as the host of "The Price Is Right." He was also well-known as an animal rights activist who always signed off his show, reminding viewers to have their pets spayed and neutered. His death was felt by many fans who grew up watching him on daytime television, as well as colleagues who loved and respected him.

Speaking of his death, a spokesperson for CBS said: "We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker ... As host of 'The Price Is Right' Bob made countless people's dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to 'come on down (via Page Six.)" Vanna White was one of several celebrities who responded to his death, taking to her Instagram to share a post thanking Barker for introducing her to the world of game shows. But along with the celebrities and viewers feeling his loss, his companion of 40 years may know him better than anyone. Nancy Burnet met Barker in 1983 and was his partner until his death. Their relationship was quite private, but Burnet has opened up about the time they spent together since his death.