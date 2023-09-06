Billie Jean King Influenced The Way Barack Obama Raised Sasha And Malia

When tennis star and women's rights activist Billie Jean King dominated self-described "male chauvinist pig" Bobby Griggs in their iconic 1973 Battle of the Sexes exhibition match, she changed sport and feminist history forever, inspiring millions of people all over the world in the process. And, as it turns out, one such inspired onlooker was a young Barack Obama, then living in Hawaii.

The former president awarded King with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009, and he shared the significant impact King had on him while he was presenting her award. "You don't realize this, but I saw that match when I was 12," King recalled the president saying, in her autobiography "All In." He continued, "It changed how I raised my daughters," (via the New York Post).

Indeed, King's monumental triumph over Griggs, who claimed he would beat her simply because "she's a woman and they don't have the emotional stability," marked a major turning point in the ongoing fight for gender equality. In fact, it's this perseverance, excellence, and self-confidence that both Barack and Michelle Obama endeavored to instill in their two daughters.