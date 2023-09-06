Michelle Obama Took A Presidential Approach To Prepare Sasha And Malia Obama For Their First Trip To Africa

When you grow up with a mom and dad who are the First Lady and President of the United States, facets of your childhood are bound to change — including how your family prepares for traveling. And according to a People Q&A with the then-First Lady Michelle Obama, daughters Malia and Sasha Obama were given the presidential briefing treatment ahead of their family trips overseas.

The former First Lady recalled the experience of preparing for the Obamas' 2013 trip to Africa, saying, "We brief them like I'm briefed and the President is briefed. They get a little packet of material so they understand the history of the country." During the trip to Senegal, South Africa, and Tanzania, Sasha and Malia were 12 and 14, respectively.

The author, philanthropist, and mom of two said she had her daughters dutifully prepare for their trip abroad so that their international adventure would be as educational and productive as possible.