Whitney Thore Slams Fans Who Suggest She Ditched Close Friends Heather Sykes And Lennie Alehat

Between losing her mother to cerebral amyloid angiopathy and meeting a long-lost secret sister for the first time, TLC's "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" star Whitney Thore has a lot of emotional baggage to deal with — and she's making it clear online that she's not interested in fans adding more to her plate. In an Instagram post promoting the show's 11th Season, Thore shared a video montage of her posing with two people whose faces are covered with a blonde hair woman emoji while Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama" plays in the background.

Thore captioned the clip, "Can't wait for y'all to meet all the wonderful new people in my life! Having a lot of fun with these two this weekend!" But online fans were quick to point out familiar faces they didn't see — most notably, ex-turned-pal Lennie Alehat and BFF Heather Sykes. One skeptical user asked where Lenny and Heather were, writing, "Did you get rid of some of the old people in your life?"

Some fans jumped in to defend Thore, saying how rude they thought the original commenter's question was, but the TLC star made it clear she could handle her own. "Please get a life and stop saying s*** you have no earthly idea about," Thore wrote back.