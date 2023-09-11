Prince Harry Had To Follow This Rule While Visiting Queen Elizabeth II's Grave On Death Anniversary

On September 8, 2023, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, made a brief visit to honor his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the one-year anniversary of her death. Since he happened to be in the U.K., Harry stopped by St. George's Chapel in Windsor, where Elizabeth and Prince Philip are buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, located just off the main chapel.

Before making his unexpected solo visit to the Queen's grave, the Duke of Sussex had to obtain approval from Buckingham Palace. Harry's request was apparently approved on the condition that he keep his visit private. However, while the prince appeared to have abided by this rule, Harry was observed leaving the chapel. His photo subsequently made the rounds on social media. After paying his respects at Elizabeth's grave, Harry reportedly headed for the airport to catch a flight to Germany for the Invictus Games.

The night before, Harry paid tribute to his grandmother during his speech at London's WellChild Awards. The prince remarked that Elizabeth's death had caused him to miss the previous year's event, and he speculated on how she might have advised him at the time. "She would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her," Harry said in his speech, per Sky News. "That's precisely why I know exactly one year on, that she is looking down on all of us tonight happy we're together."