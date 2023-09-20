How SATC Star Kim Cattrall's Mother Helped Her Survive Hollywood
Kim Cattrall might be best known as Samantha Jones from "Sex and the City," but the industry veteran has been around since the 1970s and is racking up major projects in her 60s. From "About My Father" with Robert DeNiro to leading Netflix's "Glamourous," it's safe to say Cattrall is doing more than just okay and is redefining what it means to be a "woman of a certain age" in Hollywood.
The star began her acting career at a young age, appearing in various television shows and films, like "Big Trouble in Little China," "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," and "Porky's." Despite her impressive list of appearances, Cattrall is no stranger to the harsh reality of Hollywood, which her late mother ultimately helped her survive, consciously or not.
Kim Cattrall's mom, Shane Cattrall, passed away in 2022, but she left her daughter with the wisdom to navigate life. Shane taught Kim how to stand up for herself in any given situation, which is exactly what the actor did in the midst of her infamous clash with Sarah Jessica Parker. While some may blame astrology for their feud, Kim Cattrall openly blamed Parker for impersonating a nice girl.
Shane Cattrall instilled courage in Kim Cattrall
It's no secret that Hollywood is a tough playground to play ball at, and while Kim Cattrall's mother was no star herself, her life experiences stuck with the "Sex and the City" actor and ultimately helped her survive in the business. "My idol was always my mother," Cattrall shared with Vogue Greece in an interview that was translated into English via People.
Her mother, the actor continued, was prone to bouts of depression, but she never let that affect her outlook on life. Shane Cattrall struggled with finding fulfillment in jobs and still kept her head up, which is exactly what her daughter saw and took for herself as a valuable lesson in life. "I am thankful to her for teaching me to defend myself and not allow others to control my narrative."
Cattrall noted that the biggest challenge in her 60s was to stay present in the industry and have something to share with the world, which is why her mother's unbreakable spirit keeps lighting the way for her. "That's something she passed on to me," the star told Vogue Greece.
Kim Cattrall took control of the infamous 'SATC' narrative
Shane Cattrall's words hit the spot when Kim Cattrall's rumored feud with her "Sex and the City" co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, came to a boil. The situation escalated when Cattrall confirmed she doesn't get along with Parker in a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, explaining that she was never friends with the iconic cast IRL. Additionally, Cattrall noted that Parker in particular wasn't too kind to her, stating, "I really think she could've been nicer. I don't know what her issue is."
The press has continuously portrayed Kim Cattrall as a demanding diva since she declined to take part in the third "Sex and the City" movie in 2016. She told Morgan that her refusal to reprise the role of Samantha Jones ultimately got the project wiped out completely. Cattrall unapologetically took hold of the narrative, noting that she was simply done with the story and didn't want to work in that environment anymore.
The next year, following her brother's unexpected passing, Cattrall took to Instagram to call Parker out for pretending to be a "nice girl." "My Mom asked me today, 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?'" Cattrall captioned the post. Given the advice the star got from her mother, the entire situation makes much more sense. Had she not learned to take charge of her own story, Cattrall might not be at the high point of her career in her 60s.