How SATC Star Kim Cattrall's Mother Helped Her Survive Hollywood

Kim Cattrall might be best known as Samantha Jones from "Sex and the City," but the industry veteran has been around since the 1970s and is racking up major projects in her 60s. From "About My Father" with Robert DeNiro to leading Netflix's "Glamourous," it's safe to say Cattrall is doing more than just okay and is redefining what it means to be a "woman of a certain age" in Hollywood.

The star began her acting career at a young age, appearing in various television shows and films, like "Big Trouble in Little China," "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," and "Porky's." Despite her impressive list of appearances, Cattrall is no stranger to the harsh reality of Hollywood, which her late mother ultimately helped her survive, consciously or not.

Kim Cattrall's mom, Shane Cattrall, passed away in 2022, but she left her daughter with the wisdom to navigate life. Shane taught Kim how to stand up for herself in any given situation, which is exactly what the actor did in the midst of her infamous clash with Sarah Jessica Parker. While some may blame astrology for their feud, Kim Cattrall openly blamed Parker for impersonating a nice girl.