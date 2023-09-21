Why J.B. Smoove Worried About Daughter Monay (A.k.a., Jerrica Brooks) Joining Claim To Fame

Jerrica Brooks, a.k.a. Monay from "Claim to Fame," came one guess short of winning the season. Ultimately, Gabriel Cannon guessed her famous father, comedian J.B. Smoove, before she could take the crown by guessing his famous brother Nick Cannon. Monay's father wasn't her only surprise. She also revealed her real name, Jerrica — Monay is her middle name. Brooks kept her true name a secret so the other contestants wouldn't connect the dots and figure out that she shared her father's initials. His real name is Jerry Brooks, and Jerrica Brooks was named after him.

At the end of "Claim to Fame," Smoove showered his daughter with praise for doing so well. However, initially, he was a little hesitant about her appearing on the ABC reality show. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brooks shared his first reactions to her reality TV debut. Smoove was "really excited" but then got nervous as filming neared.

"So when I said I was gonna go on the show, he got nervous. He's like, who's gonna take care of everything? I'm gonna miss you, blah, blah, blah, " she told EW. Despite Smoove's early hesitations, Brooks reassured him that everything would be fine, and he calmed down.