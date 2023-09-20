The Stunning Transformation Of Sarah Rafferty

Sarah Rafferty's Instagram bio cheekily identifies her as "that redhead on 'Suits.'" It's an apt description for an actor that most fans know for her nine-season run playing Donna Paulsen in the legal drama "Suits," a series also known for starring Meghan Markle. The USA Network show had its final season in 2019, but recently, "Suits" has gotten new life due to Netflix streaming the series, giving viewers the chance to binge the series to their hearts' content.

Whether you just started watching "Suits" on Netflix, or if your love has simply been reignited, you're sure to be drawn in by Rafferty's portrayal of her complex character.

However, you've likely seen Sarah Rafferty outside of "Suits," although you may not have realized it. The star has been in TV shows since the '90s and began acting in theater before that. She's certainly come a long way from her childhood in Connecticut to the recognizable TV actor she is today.