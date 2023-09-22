The Real Meaning Behind Zach Bryan's I Remember Everything
Zach Bryan's military career plans were interrupted by his burgeoning music success, and now he's become a star in the country music world. His song "I Remember Everything" is a duet with another big star, Kacey Musgraves. The track is track 11 on Bryan's self-titled album and was released in August 2023. "I Remember Everything" has a melancholic sound to it, which is matched by the emotional lyrics.
The opening verse begins with Bryan singing about drinking to, "ease my mind." He asks his former love (Musgraves, in the context of the duet) if "I remind you of your daddy in his '88 Ford? / Labrador hangin' out the passenger door." Bryan also asks if Musgraves remembers, "that beat down basement couch?" What he's really asking is if she remembers the conversations they had on said couch — where he would sing songs he wrote and she would talk about her family troubles. Bryan adds that he remembers all of that before launching into the chorus.
A notable line in the chorus is, "Strange words come on out / of a grown man's mouth when his mind's broke." These lines allude to a disconnect, where Bryan is struggling and maybe said words he didn't mean to his love that subsequently hurt her and caused the shattering of their relationship.
The chorus shows Zach Bryan wishing he could forget
At the end of the "I Remember Everything" chorus, Zach Bryan sings, "I wish I didn't, but I do / remember every moment on the nights with you." He is heartbroken and wants to clear his mind of the memories of their love affair, but he cannot.
The second verse is sung by Kacey Musgraves and connects to Bryan's first line. She sings, "You're drinkin' everything to ease your mind / But when the hell are you gonna ease mine?" This implies that he has been self-absorbed in the relationship, not seeing how she's hurting (and how he's hurting her with his behavior). Musgraves sings a simile about concrete in the summertime to express how their love burns hot but causes pain.
In an especially cutting line, Musgraves says, "No, you'll never be the man that you always swore." This is a dig at Bryan — he said one thing about his personality or sense of self that his actions have proven inaccurate. Musgraves' chorus has the same lines as Bryan's but gives them a different meaning. "A cold shoulder at closing time / You were beggin' me to stay 'til the sun rose" initially implied that he was the one giving the cold shoulder and Musgraves wanted him to stay. Now, Musgraves sings those words back to him, and the actual circumstances of their break-up are muddied and unknown to the listener. Who was begging whom to stay?
Could 'I Remember Everything' be about Zach Bryan's ex-wife?
In the final chorus, Kacey Musgraves and Zach Bryan sing all the lines together except the final repetition of the line "I wish I didn't, but I do," which is sung by Bryan alone. That choice emphasizes his inner turmoil about the relationship, which is perhaps more heightened than hers.
The heartbroken lyrics of "I Remember Everything" do not seem to be a reflection of Bryan's relationship with his internet star girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia. However, Bryan has had his fair share of breakups that could have informed "I Remember Everything." Bryan and his ex-wife Rose Madden got divorced in 2021. One Reddit user did a deep dive speculating that the collab with Musgraves is about Bryan and Madden's relationship. The Redditor cited lines from some of his other songs that imply Bryan's alcohol use (alluded to in "I Remember Everything") was seemingly an issue for Madden and could have contributed to their divorce. They also claimed that the '88 Ford was Bryan's car during his relationship with Madden.
Although Bryan himself hasn't shared the meaning of "I Remember Everything," he spoke about how personal this album is to him. "I self-titled it because I hear every cell of my being in it," he wrote on Instagram. "Some of it's slow and low, some of it's reckless, some of it's loud, some of it's quiet, but it's all me at twenty-seven."