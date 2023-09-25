Why Whitney Thore Doesn't Want People To Be Inspired By Her Weight Loss

Losing weight can be tricky, especially when all eyes are on you. Talking about it is even harder, and many celebrities get criticized for sharing their diet and exercise plans with the public. For this reason, TV personality Whitney Thore and other public figures have made it clear that weight loss is a personal journey. "I've been fat now for 20 years and fat in the public eye. I know how hard it is, and I do not ever judge a fat person for doing anything that makes their lives easier," she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Whitney Thore became famous after joining TLC's "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" in 2015. The show follows her weight loss journey while promoting body positivity. When the first episode aired, Thore was around 380 pounds and felt insecure about herself. However, things have changed over the years — and now she's a completely new person. "I think I'm the most attractive I've ever been," Thore said.

The TLC star has lost a lot of weight over the years, which has drawn both acclaim and criticism. However, she doesn't want to be praised for her efforts or inspire others to follow in her footsteps.