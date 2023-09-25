Why Whitney Thore Doesn't Want People To Be Inspired By Her Weight Loss
Losing weight can be tricky, especially when all eyes are on you. Talking about it is even harder, and many celebrities get criticized for sharing their diet and exercise plans with the public. For this reason, TV personality Whitney Thore and other public figures have made it clear that weight loss is a personal journey. "I've been fat now for 20 years and fat in the public eye. I know how hard it is, and I do not ever judge a fat person for doing anything that makes their lives easier," she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Whitney Thore became famous after joining TLC's "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" in 2015. The show follows her weight loss journey while promoting body positivity. When the first episode aired, Thore was around 380 pounds and felt insecure about herself. However, things have changed over the years — and now she's a completely new person. "I think I'm the most attractive I've ever been," Thore said.
The TLC star has lost a lot of weight over the years, which has drawn both acclaim and criticism. However, she doesn't want to be praised for her efforts or inspire others to follow in her footsteps.
Whitney Thore wants fans to stop talking about her weight loss
"My Big Fat Fabulous Life" star Whitney Thore has shed over 70 pounds since the beginning of her show. She also gained self-confidence and became a strong advocate of the body positivity movement. At one point, Thore slammed critics of her body hair, saying she's not going to shave her legs for others' sake. On a similar note, she couldn't care less about how people think about her body weight.
Thore is very active on Instagram, and, not surprisingly, fans have noticed her slimmer figure. The comments were largely positive, but she didn't feel comfortable about the whole situation. "I'm just not out here to be anybody's weight loss inspiration," she said in an Instagram video (via Global News). The TLC star also added that weight doesn't define a person and that she'd prefer to be admired for her personality. "If you're inspired by me, that's wonderful, I'm glad, but I hope it's because I'm a woman who learned to love herself no matter what size she is," Thore pointed out.
The TV personality believes that leading a healthy lifestyle is more important than being a certain weight. Moreover, anyone can develop healthier habits, regardless of what the scale says. Thor also encouraged her fans to change their mindset rather than their looks to find true happiness. The video got mixed reactions, and she eventually deleted it.
Her weight loss journey raises more questions than answers
Whitney Thore has always been on the heavier side due to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a disorder that may cause weight gain and other health issues. She seems to have found a way to get leaner, but no one can tell how she did it. Fans started to speculate that she either resorted to surgery or took Ozempic, a diabetes drug that induces weight loss. In June 2023, Thore addressed the rumors about gastric bypass surgery, saying she didn't get the procedure.
As far as Ozempic goes, the reality star told Entertainment Online that she doesn't judge those who use it for the right reasons. Thore also admitted she resorted to extreme diets and purging in her younger years, but she managed to kick those habits. "The last time I engaged in either of these behaviors was in 2011, when I lost 100 pounds and, ironically, everyone thought I was so healthy," she wrote on Instagram. The TV personality didn't share her meal plan or workout routine with the public, but she seems to have a balanced lifestyle. Her Instagram photos show her exercising, traveling, and having fun, and she's no longer afraid to show off her curves.
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).