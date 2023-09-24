What Susan Flannery Has Said About A Possible The Bold And The Beautiful Return

Perhaps no one delivered more fashionable drama on "The Bold and the Beautiful" than Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery). While Stephanie, the Forrester family matriarch, died on "The Bold & The Beautiful," if there's one thing that the soap opera world has taught us, it's that a character's death is usually just an afterthought. There's always a chance that he or she might come back in one stylish form or another. After all, Stephanie is someone who faked her own heart attack in the hopes that her son Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) would get back together with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). She's done it before, and there's a chance she might do it again.

During her time on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Stephanie sure did manage to bring the drama. Stephanie's long-running feud with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) is one that fans can't forget, and the two shared many memorable moments on-screen before they reconciled in the time leading up to Stephanie's death. While Stephanie's voice came back for almost 30 seconds when she shared a message for Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) on her wedding day back in 2018, that was the last that we heard from her. Flannery has been very clear about where she stands when it comes to the show and whether or not she would ever consider bringing her character back from the dead, and the answer is: No, thank you.