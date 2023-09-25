The Strange Self-Care Ritual Barron Trump Had As A Child With His Mom Melania

It's not surprising that the rich and famous have the means to follow more opulent skin care routines than the average person, but the nightly self-care regimen of former first lady Melania Trump and her son, Barron Trump, blows most out of the water in terms of decadence. After all, you're never too young to get a kickstart on your anti-aging routine, right?

The wife of former President Donald Trump spoke to ABC News in 2013 about her only son, describing how Barron "is not a sweatpants child" and prefers to dress in formalwear over comfy clothes. She also mentioned the then-7-year-old's nighttime skincare routine, which included slathering on a caviar-infused moisturizer from Melania's Lord & Taylor skincare line.

"I put it on him from head to toe. He likes it!" she said of using the luxury moisturizer on Barron. Add that to the long list of unique experiences that come with Barron Trump's insanely lavish life.