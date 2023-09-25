The Strange Self-Care Ritual Barron Trump Had As A Child With His Mom Melania
It's not surprising that the rich and famous have the means to follow more opulent skin care routines than the average person, but the nightly self-care regimen of former first lady Melania Trump and her son, Barron Trump, blows most out of the water in terms of decadence. After all, you're never too young to get a kickstart on your anti-aging routine, right?
The wife of former President Donald Trump spoke to ABC News in 2013 about her only son, describing how Barron "is not a sweatpants child" and prefers to dress in formalwear over comfy clothes. She also mentioned the then-7-year-old's nighttime skincare routine, which included slathering on a caviar-infused moisturizer from Melania's Lord & Taylor skincare line.
"I put it on him from head to toe. He likes it!" she said of using the luxury moisturizer on Barron. Add that to the long list of unique experiences that come with Barron Trump's insanely lavish life.
The former first lady has always pampered and protected her son
Melania Trump's willingness to use a high-end luxury product on Barron Trump is a testament to how she has raised Donald Trump's youngest son. The former first lady has made it clear that raising, pampering, and protecting her only child with former President Donald Trump is her top priority. "I am a full-time mom; that is my first job. The most important job ever," Melania told Parenting Magazine in September 2012 (via HuffPost).
Melania Trump's relationship with her son has always been a devoted one, but after Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States in 2016, Melania's attention to Barron's well-being only intensified. The fierce mother has always put her foot down when protecting Barron, whether slamming a Food Network star who spread rumors about him or reportedly sharing how unhappy she was when Donald posted about their son on social media.
The former first lady has gone to great lengths to ensure the safety and happiness of her only son, whether emotionally, mentally, or, say, maintaining a high-quality skincare regimen. The caviar moisturizer used by the mother-son duo was Melania by Melania Trump's Caviar Complexe C6, a staple of the former model's beauty line that features caviar from a sturgeon farm in South France. However, this nightly routine was more short-lived than the entrepreneur might have expected.
Melania and Barron were some of the only users of the caviar product
Melania and Barron Trump might've enjoyed their nightly slatherings of Caviar Complex C6 moisturizer, but they were some of the only ones who got the opportunity to do so. Melania's foray into eponymous skincare lines seemed to fizzle out as quickly as it launched, thanks to a complicated legal battle between the then-future first lady and her financier conglomerate, New Sunshine LLC.
According to Racked, Melania's skincare line tanked after infighting between New Sunshine LLC founders Steve Hilbert and John Menard caused the entire business to collapse. Melania by Melania Trump was never given the chance to live up to the hype of its namesake's national press junket, which included her visit to ABC News, where she talked about Barron's use of the caviar-infused moisturizer. Menard sued Melania in an attempt to void her brand contract, after which Melania countersued New Sunshine for $50 million, which she believed she would have made with a successful product launch.
"The damage to the brand was done," Melania said of the debacle in court. Indeed, the beauty brand flopped and is now all but unfindable aside from a few promotional Facebook posts circa 2013. But at the very least, Melania was able to set her son up for a clear-skinned, wrinkle-free future from a young age — and that certainly has to count for something.