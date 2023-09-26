The Key To OutDaughtered Stars Danielle And Adam Busby's Thriving Relationship Is Simple

With six young ones to account for, Adam and Danielle Busby have to snag quality time together wherever they can. "It's so hard to just have normal conversations between us because there's so much chaos and so much to do even after the kids are asleep," Danielle told TLCme. "If you can get outside of the house to do that once a week, then by all means do it."

However, when that proves easier said than done, Danielle says she and Adam try to get much-needed one-on-one time by sitting together on the patio or starting a new show together — even if the tired parents of six will likely fall asleep before the episode's over. Other times, the couple's quality time involves diving into difficult conversations, like when Adam opened up to Danielle about his experience with postpartum depression.

Adam and Danielle built a relationship for over a decade before they became famous from their TLC series, and their commitment to each other — despite the massive changes in their family — is evident on- and off-screen. "There isn't anyone else that I would rather do this life with!" Danielle wrote in an Instagram post on the couple's 17th anniversary. "You bring so much joy and laughter to my life. Truly perfect for each other bc we are each others strongness in the others weakness. We are a team, and I'm so proud of that."