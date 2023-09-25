Days Of Our Lives Sneak Peek: 4 Storylines We Can't Wait To See This Fall

While three of the four remaining network soaps have already had fall 2023 previews reported, "Days of Our Lives" has yet to officially announce upcoming storylines as of this writing. However, our soap opera news detectives are on the case, and we've dug up some interesting tidbits for the upcoming fall season. The pace on "Days" has been non-stop since the fall of 2022, and it doesn't seem to be letting up any time soon. The biggest news of the past year was the much-anticipated reunion of Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and Hope Williams (Kristian Alfonso). Bo died from brain cancer in 2015 but was resurrected earlier this year by the dastardly Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson), only to be shot by his son, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), and end up back in a coma. As excited as we were from that story, with no announcement of Reckell's return, we're not holding out hope for his story to continue anytime soon.

However, a lot has hinged on Bo's return from the dead, as well as the mysterious demise of Victor Kiriakis following his portrayer's death in November 2022. There are only a few breadcrumbs out there, but we're taking those nuggets of information and presenting you with our predictions and what storylines we're most looking forward to.