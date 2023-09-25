Days Of Our Lives Sneak Peek: 4 Storylines We Can't Wait To See This Fall
While three of the four remaining network soaps have already had fall 2023 previews reported, "Days of Our Lives" has yet to officially announce upcoming storylines as of this writing. However, our soap opera news detectives are on the case, and we've dug up some interesting tidbits for the upcoming fall season. The pace on "Days" has been non-stop since the fall of 2022, and it doesn't seem to be letting up any time soon. The biggest news of the past year was the much-anticipated reunion of Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and Hope Williams (Kristian Alfonso). Bo died from brain cancer in 2015 but was resurrected earlier this year by the dastardly Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson), only to be shot by his son, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), and end up back in a coma. As excited as we were from that story, with no announcement of Reckell's return, we're not holding out hope for his story to continue anytime soon.
However, a lot has hinged on Bo's return from the dead, as well as the mysterious demise of Victor Kiriakis following his portrayer's death in November 2022. There are only a few breadcrumbs out there, but we're taking those nuggets of information and presenting you with our predictions and what storylines we're most looking forward to.
Dimitri and Leo's betrayal of Gwen
The devious Dimitri Von Leuschner (Peter Porte) has not only kept Gwen Rizczech (Emily O'Brien) in the dark about only marrying her before his 40th birthday in order to receive a hefty inheritance but also about the affair he's having with Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart). We think the way Dimitri and Leo are treating Gwen is appalling, and we don't understand why he just didn't play into her greedy nature and let her in on what they stood to gain by their union. Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) informed Gwen about what was going on behind her back, but the intuitive Brit had already put the pieces together. Now, the two are plotting to turn the tables, and Soap Opera News reports that Kristen will have fun watching Gwen lead Dimitri on.
Days Café has also offered some spoilers about money changing some things and a secret that will rock Salem. Could there be a race to exploit Dimitri's vast inheritance about to take place? We're not sure, but since he's officially married to Gwen, we hope she takes him to the cleaners and gets what she's owed both financially and emotionally. With the rumor that O'Brien is leaving the role of Gwen and taking on the part of Theresa Donovan all but confirmed, we hope they're not going to rush this particular storyline. Although having Gwen abscond from Salem with all of Dimitri's inheritance would be hilarious and just what he deserves.
Ava and Harris on the run as sparks fly
Fans rejoiced when Steve Burton joined "Days of Our Lives" full-time, reprising his role of Harris Michaels. However, it seemed the show didn't quite know what to do with him, and he appeared to be a lighter version of his famed "General Hospital" character, Jason Morgan. But now that he's been in the Bayview sanitarium to get past the constant brainwashing he'd been subjected to by Megan Hathaway, Harris has had his eye on Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun), whose broken nature has appealed to his knight-in-shining-armor ways. Ava was responsible for the death of Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk), but a recent therapy session uncovered a hidden memory that she's still alive. Harris and Ava have escaped and headed to England, where a mysterious clue has led them, and we foresee the sparks between them setting the place on fire!
Spoilers posted by Soaps indicate that Ava and Harris will start bonding in their pursuit of the hopefully-not-dead-Susan. We're excited about this because Ava's the kind of character who's not completely beyond redemption and is suffering from mental illness. The added element of Susan possibly reaching out to Ava through a psychic connection has us itching for more supernatural elements that "Days" fans have come to know and love. The added bonus of her and Harris getting closer will be icing on the cake as Ava tries to exonerate herself for the presumed murder.
Xander needs to learn the truth about baby Victoria
A common soap opera trope is hiding a baby's paternity, having been done to death over the years and across many shows. However, in this case, we're rooting for Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) to discover that he's the father of Sarah Horton's (Linsey Godfrey) newborn, Victoria. Xander has been caught up in various crimes, schemes, and misdeeds in the past, often as a leaf blowing in the wind with no control over his fate. But now that he's reinvented himself as the respectable publisher of the Spectator newspaper and is getting close to marrying Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), his redemption is something we can get behind, and we're rooting for the lovable lunk.
Sarah's mother, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers), has made it known that she disapproves of her depriving Xander of his daughter, but she won't tell Sarah what to do. She won't have to, as Soaps also reported that the tension between Sarah and Xander will escalate, and we're hoping the truth comes out sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, Chloe will come across some surprising information, which we theorize is Victoria's paternity. While many fans would agree that Xander and Sarah should be together, his chemistry with Chloe is amazing, and they do make a cute couple.
The aftermath of Victor's death
After the heartbreaking death of "Days of Our Lives" star John Aniston, it should come as no surprise that the show opted to kill off his character, Victor Kiriakis. All of Salem has been reeling from the news, in particular, his wife Maggie Horton. However, a monkey wrench has been thrown into the works as Victor's evil ex-wife, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), has been released from prison with the horrifying news that their divorce was never finalized and, therefore, she's entitled to all of Victor's money and estate. She wasted no time tossing everyone out of the Kiriakis mansion and even firing Maggie from Titan Enterprises!
Victor had told everyone that he was going to visit his son, Bo Brady, who remains comatose. However, when he was set to return, his plane went down in the Mediterranean Sea, which was nowhere near where Bo was convalescing. Thus, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) went off to Greece to see if they could find a clue about Victor's death, as well as Vivian's potential involvement. They come into possession of a briefcase with Victor's papers, and when it's opened on September 25, Soaps reports that the contents will surprise everyone and have ramifications for Alex. Is it possible that he'll be the true inheritor of Victor's wealth? We'll just have to wait and see!