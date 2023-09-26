Erin Napier's Shirtless Photo Of Her Husband Ben Proves He's Hotter Than Ever At 40

Okay, okay, there was more than just a steamy gym pic included in Erin Napier's tribute post but it's tough not to focus on it regardless. "Lordy lordy, Big Ben is 40!" Erin wrote in her caption. "I want to be like you, [Ben]: Never looking back or feeling sad about our youth getting further away, but always feeling so grateful for right now. You've worked so hard this year to rehab your shoulder and transformed yourself in the process. The girls and I are so thankful for you. Here's to 50 more birthdays together. I love you!"

Before becoming HGTV stars, Ben and Erin Napier met at Jones County Community College in Mississippi. Ben told E! News that he first saw his future wife rocking a pixie cut and baggy jeans, admitting, "It was like, 'Oh, man, she's so cool.' From that moment on, I was hooked." Lucky for Erin, too — she had a crush on Ben for an entire year before finally getting the attention of "the guy on campus that everyone knew."

Erin's heartwarming Instagram post (which also featured her father, Phil Rasberry, who celebrated his 70th birthday the same week as Ben's 40th) is a testament to how crazy in love the "Home Town" stars still are. Two daughters (Mae was born in 2021), a successful HGTV show, and all these years later, it's abundantly clear that the love is still alive between Ben and Erin (as if there was any doubt).