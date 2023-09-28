7 Times We Cheered On The Duggar Daughters For Ditching Their Old Traditions

Not long after they hit the airwaves, the Duggar family became as well known to TV viewers as the Cleavers, Bradys, Huxtables, and Pearsons. First introduced through several one-off Discovery Health specials, and then continuing with "17 Kids & Counting" (which quickly became "18..." and "19..."), the Duggars were an entertaining novelty at first. Not only was their kid count more than septuple the size of the average American household, but they also followed a set of moral guidelines that seemed refreshingly old-fashioned to some, and outright bizarre to others.

Now, we know the truth. The Amazon docuseries "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets," alongside the eye-opening memoirs of daughters Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jill Duggar Dillard, revealed those household rules to be part of a strict morality code established by Bill Gothard, founder of a religious organization known as the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). Many of the regulations have less to do with Christianity and more to do with Gothard's desire to control his followers as much as possible.

No longer obligated to follow the rules once they come of age, the five oldest Duggar daughters have opted to break free from certain ones, as their social media posts often prove. True, we wish they'd go a step further — like applying to college or pursuing a full-time career. But considering they were raised to follow the IBLP standards without question, even small steps like the ones below are something to celebrate.