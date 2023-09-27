The Stunning Transformation Of Gina Torres

Gina Torres is a strong, formidable woman, not unlike her character in the popular legal drama "Suits." Jessica Pearson isn't someone you mess with, and when she puts her mind to something, she does whatever it takes to accomplish her goals. Torres is much the same. Born on April 25, 1969, and raised in the Bronx, she didn't grow up your typical New York City girl. Her family originally hailed from Cuba but migrated to the United States amid political tensions that eventually led to the Cuban Revolution. "[I was] living in an apartment with all kinds of culture, every language and smell imaginable, and a sense of community," Torres told USA Today.

Torres navigated city life along with her two older siblings, and even though their parents were raising their kids in the States, they didn't let them forget their roots. But Torres was soon faced with the conundrum of being put in a box, especially when she started working as an actress. Suddenly, she was seen as Black and only Black, despite her Cuban heritage, she told MSNBC. She had to adapt to survive in the industry, but that doesn't mean she blended into the background quietly.

Since her ascent to fame, Torres has taken some notable strides when it comes to fighting for representation in Hollywood. If you're wondering where she got her badass attitude and resolve from, read on as we take a look at the actress' childhood and her life up to this point.