How Giuliana Rancic's Time Away From E! News Led To A Whole New POV

After a decades-long career as a TV personality, it can become easy to forget what it's like to be on the other side of the camera — a lesson that "E! News" anchor Giuliana Rancic learned in real-time after stepping down from her position in 2015. When her short-lived hiatus ended in 2018, Rancic was ready to bring a fresh, new point of view to the show.

"I had time to really watch as a viewer watches instead of being on the other side," Rancic reflected in a conversation with US Weekly. "And as a viewer, it's given me a different perspective ... so I think that was one of the driving forces was, I feel like the landscape is changing so much."

As Rancic's role at "E! News" has continued to evolve over the years, the TV personality has applied this new perspective to her many professional and personal endeavors as well.