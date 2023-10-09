Which Sister Wives Star's Transformation Was The Most Dramatic? Fans Have Thoughts

TLC's "Sister Wives" first began airing in 2010, inviting TV audiences into the polygamous home of Kody Brown and his four wives; Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn Brown. But these days, that house is practically unrecognizable. Since the show's debut, three of Kody Brown's marriages have fallen apart, and his former spiritual and legal wives have all undergone physical and mental transformations that have further separated them from the Brown patriarch.

As for which "Sister Wives" star had the most stunning transformation? Well, fans are a bit divided over whether Meri, Christine, Janelle, or Robyn deserves that illustrious title. The List conducted an exclusive survey in which TLC fans picked which metamorphosis they found the most notable, and the consensus is nearly as split as the Brown household itself.

Some respondents couldn't be bothered to choose one of the four sister wives, instead asking when the "Sister Wives" empire would finally leave the pop culture arena once and for all. Others suggested none had changed, while some claimed that the real transformation was choosing to leave Kody in the first place.