The Most Memorable Young And The Restless Weddings Of All Time

Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) are by no means a fan-favorite couple, but this doesn't make their relationship any less memorable. What makes their 2023 wedding a big deal is that it finally happened after four decades of trying and failing to end up together. Their love story goes back to the early 1980s, before either of their first marriages. Jack and Diane's affair started because she wanted a job working as a top model for his family's company, Jabot. She soon fell for him, but Jack was deeply in love with his womanizing ways and wasn't ready to settle down.

Besides, his family wanted him to marry the young and sweet Patty Williams (Lilibet Stern) as a sign that he was mature. Jack pursued and proposed to Patty but ended up late for his wedding with her due to making love to Diane. Similarly, Diane's first marriage to Andy Richards (Steven Ford) in 1984 wasn't a blissful ride due to Jack's obsession with her. He continued to pursue her before successfully tempting her into an affair, leading to the breakdown of her marriage with Andy. In 1997, after her return to Genoa, Jack and Diane tried to get back to each other, but were derailed by Victor Newman offering her marriage first. However, 2023 seems to have been their year so far. We certainly hope that the Genoa City curse stays away from them and that they find marital bliss.