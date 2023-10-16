What Happened To Fitness Trainer Kathy Smith?

Kathy Smith got into fitness in high school and college when she started to seriously consider making her passion into a profession. This led her to eventually create the videos of the 1980s and 1990s that we know her for. At the time, she was also often compared with Jane Fonda, the activist and actress who also had a successful workout video collection. In 1993, according to Billboard, Smith had a vigorous strategy of trying to release at least two new titles per year. While the goal for Smith was to release videos tailored to weight loss, fat-burning, and generalized fitness, she also expressed interest in more niche topics, such as stretches to support lower-back health.

After the aerobic workout video craze of the 1980s and 1990s, Smith started advocating for people to do gentler exercises, too. Some of Smith's well-rounded fitness philosophy was expressed early on through some of her video titles, but the market may not have been there yet. However, this changed, as Smith explained in an interview with writer Steve Obsborne in 2000. "I'm always listening to my consumer and reading between the lines," she said. "It started back when I was doing high impact aerobic tapes. I'd ask people for feedback, and they would say how much they loved the tape. But every fifth person would say, 'The tape was great, but the workout was just too hard on my knees.' So I responded by creating a low-impact workout tape." Since then, Smith started advocating for gentler exercises she personally enjoys, including yoga and Pilates.