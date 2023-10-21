Inside Princess Caroline's Complicated Relationship With Princess Charlene

At first glance, Princess Charlene of Monaco has a lot in common with her sister-in-law Princess Caroline. Both women care about the principality and perform their royal duties with elegance and grace. Both have struggled with the incessant attention of the European tabloid press. And both have had sons who — at one point or other — stood to inherit the Monégasque throne.

In spite of these parallels, however, the two women are not believed to get along. As royal expert Arlene Pisloo explained in her book "Charlene: In Search of a Princess," there is one woman who has been called "Charlene's only ally in the Monaco royal family" — and it's not Caroline. Apparently, the younger, more rebellious Princess Stéphanie has been the sole royal woman to offer the crown princess support. Based on this report, one does have to wonder whether Charlene and Caroline have suffered from incompatible personalities, or just a generational gap. After all, Charlene was born in 1978 and Caroline in 1957. In that sense, the lack of closeness between the two women could be attributed to their difference in age.

At the end of the day, though, it is hard to say exactly why the two princesses aren't BFFs. Nonetheless, as the years have gone by, details about their relationship have leaked to the press. From a feud over the coveted first lady position to exclusion from Monégasque society events, things between Charlene and Caroline seem as tense as ever.