How Jenna Bush Hager Started A Wild Rumor About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

The rumor mill has been hard at work churning out the latest updates and fan theories on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship since the pop star was spotted rooting for the tight end alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, at a September 2023 Kansas City Chiefs game. It seems like no one is immune from diving into speculation around the captivating power couple — not even NBC personality Jenna Bush Hager.

Hager couldn't help but spill some hot tea regarding the musical icon and the Super Bowl champion on an episode of "Today with Hoda & Jenna," revealing that someone she knew from Kelce's hometown of Kansas City told her Swift and Kelce were looking to buy a house in the western Missouri metropolis.

Following the audience's excited reaction, Hager added that the rumor "was not confirmed by NBC News" (per Page Six). "I said might be," Hager argued as her co-host, Hoda Kotb, good-naturedly poked fun at Hager's unverifiable claim.