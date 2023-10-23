The British Royal That Reminds RHONY's Carole Radziwill Of Friend Carolyn Kennedy

"Real Housewives of New York" star Carole Radziwill was one of millions of viewers who tuned in to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, give a divisive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. While she watched Meghan recount her struggles around entering the royal family, Radziwill couldn't help but draw comparisons between the royal family's latest black sheep and the heartbreaking love story of her late best friend and cousin-in-law John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Kennedy.

"I just watched the M&H sit down," Radziwill posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, a day after the interview premiered. "Wow. I love how people say Meghan knew what she was getting into...people said the same thing about Carolyn Bessette when she married into the Kennedy family. You could never know. Meghan said it right: perception is nothing like reality."

Despite their best efforts, John F. Kennedy and Carolyn Bessette joined the ranks of other infamous Kennedy family couples as their tumultuous marriage was highly scrutinized until their premature deaths following a plane crash off Martha's Vineyard in 1999. This intense public pressure seems to be what Radziwill was referencing in her tweets.