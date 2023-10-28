What Happened To Joyce DeWitt After Three's Company?

Like the late Suzanne Somers, Joyce DeWitt's performance on "Three's Company" made her a star. However, as the show's popularity exploded, Dewitt experienced difficulty being in the spotlight. "I really never wanted any attention," she confessed on Somers' show, "Breaking Though," in 2012. "I just tried to hide as much as possible." Nonetheless, DeWitt has done a lot throughout her life.

DeWitt participated in all eight seasons of "Three's Company," appearing in 171 episodes. Soon after the show concluded in 1984, DeWitt also appeared in a single episode of the series "Finder of Lost Loves." Afterward, she took a hiatus from TV and focused on her love of theater, doing stage work in "Olympus on My Mind," "Leader of the Pack," and "Noises Off."

From the mid-1990s onward, DeWitt also went back to TV, appearing in single episodes of shows like "Cybil" and "Hope Island, as well as the made-for-TV movie "Spring Fling!" But what else has she been up to besides entertainment after "Three's Company" ended?