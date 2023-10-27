Signs Harry And Meghan Aren't As Close To The Obamas As They Claim To Be

When you look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and compare them to President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, you'll quickly spot a handful of similarities. Both Prince Harry and Barack are seen as outliers in their roles as leaders of the people. The president-to-be was young, charismatic, and down to earth — a far cry from many of the previous presidents that came before him. Likewise, Prince Harry is definitely a people's prince, as his charity work and decision to step away from his royal duties exemplify. As for the Duchess of Sussex and the former First Lady, both had their previous lives swapped out for something infinitely more public when they married their respective husbands. There are even those who believe (with ample evidence ) that Prince Harry and Meghan have tried to emulate the Obamas over the years.

When these two couples started hanging out together in public, it probably didn't come as much of a surprise. Per Time, Prince Harry was seated courtside at the 2017 Invictus Games with the former POTUS at his side. In 2019, Meghan even interviewed Michelle over lunch for British Vogue, during which she called the health advocate a "friend." Despite their public displays of affection, we're not quite sold on their friendship. Over the years, we've seen signs that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren't as close to the Obamas as we previously thought.