Inside Princess Charlene's Relationship With Her Kids

When Princess Charlene married Prince Albert in 2011, the couple's wedding seemed like the stuff of fairy tales. Charlene, who had suffered a traumatic childhood in war-torn Zimbabwe, transformed from a commoner with a tragic past into a full-blown princess. Albert, meanwhile, was able to shed his reputation as the "playboy prince" and restart his life as a family man.

While this all might sound like the start of a beautiful marriage, things behind the scenes were not so romantic. In reality, the newlywed couple was under an immense amount of pressure to produce an heir — and quickly. Because Albert already had two children out of wedlock, it was important for him to father at least one legitimate baby. Failure to do so could mean that one of these royal love children would contest their right to the throne.

Thus, all eyes were on Charlene to see if she could fulfill this duty. And, when she did not get pregnant within the first year — or two — of marriage, the people of Monaco began to compare her unfavorably to Princess Grace Kelly, who produced three children. As royal expert Coryne Hall told Express, "Princess Grace gave birth to her first child nine months after the wedding ... So straight away, after Charlene married, everybody was asking 'Is she pregnant yet?'" Luckily, 2014 saw Charlene deliver two healthy twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. And the trio is now said to be fast friends.