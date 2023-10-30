General Hospital's Georgie Spinelli Recast Once Again With A Familiar Face
There isn't a day that doesn't go by in the fictional town of Port Charles that isn't filled with non-stop, keep-you-at-the-edge-of-your-seat kind of drama. Many "General Hospital" fans are furious over Michael blackmailing Nina while others can't believe that Sasha Gilmore might be gone for good (or at least so it seems). In other words, everyone is always having to watch their own back for one reason or another.
And while there have also been some fun and exciting moments like actor Rena Sofer's return as Lois Cerullo, it seems like the spotlight is now going to shift toward some of the younger cast members. That's because the writers of "General Hospital" are clearly building up their 'Teen Scene' with new cast additions.
Actor Asher Antonyzyn has joined the cast as the new and SORAS'd version — that's Soap Opera Rapid Aging Syndrome for those unfamiliar — of Danny Morgan and now it looks like another teen star is coming back to the hit ABC soap: Lily Fisher. She plays Georgie Spinelli, Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) and Damian Spinelli's (Bradford Anderson) daughter.
As many fans can recall, Georgie is the product of a one-night stand between Maxie and Spinelli. Something tells us that she might be headed for some surprising trouble, too.
Georgie is going to be a part of the new 'Teen Scene'
Actor Lily Fisher is returning to "General Hospital" to reprise her role as Georgie Spinelli, according to Soaps in Depth. Fellow child actor Eden Harker filled in for Fisher while she was on leave from the show. Fisher has been working on the television series, "One Piece," while juggling her school and extracurriculars. She also spent time supporting SAG-AFTRA on the picket line during the 2023 strike, as per her Instagram.
"General Hospital" fans can expect to see Fisher back in her role as soon as the week of October 30, 2023. A teaser trailer even shows Maxie and Spinelli's young daughter having some Halloween fun with Asher Antonyzyn as the new Danny Morgan right beside her. Trick-or-treating throughout the town of Port Charles? Yes, please.
Now, as far as what's in store for Georgie remains to be seen, but it looks like the younger "General Hospital" cast members are going to be more prominently featured in the upcoming storylines. This might hopefully give their fictional parents a little break so they can kick back and relax from all the non-stop soap opera drama.