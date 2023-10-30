General Hospital's Georgie Spinelli Recast Once Again With A Familiar Face

There isn't a day that doesn't go by in the fictional town of Port Charles that isn't filled with non-stop, keep-you-at-the-edge-of-your-seat kind of drama. Many "General Hospital" fans are furious over Michael blackmailing Nina while others can't believe that Sasha Gilmore might be gone for good (or at least so it seems). In other words, everyone is always having to watch their own back for one reason or another.

And while there have also been some fun and exciting moments like actor Rena Sofer's return as Lois Cerullo, it seems like the spotlight is now going to shift toward some of the younger cast members. That's because the writers of "General Hospital" are clearly building up their 'Teen Scene' with new cast additions.

Actor Asher Antonyzyn has joined the cast as the new and SORAS'd version — that's Soap Opera Rapid Aging Syndrome for those unfamiliar — of Danny Morgan and now it looks like another teen star is coming back to the hit ABC soap: Lily Fisher. She plays Georgie Spinelli, Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) and Damian Spinelli's (Bradford Anderson) daughter.

As many fans can recall, Georgie is the product of a one-night stand between Maxie and Spinelli. Something tells us that she might be headed for some surprising trouble, too.