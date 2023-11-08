Celebrity Couples Who Kept Their Separations A Secret

There's been some seriously devastating and messy celebrity breakups over the years, from Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. It seems like a happily ever after is getting harder to come by, with even more celeb couples breaking up in 2023, like Britney Spears and Sam Asghari or Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello. It's hard not to become invested in the romantic relationships of the rich and famous when they seem to have it all; money, fame, looks, and the perfect partner. What could they possibly have to be unhappy about?

But, according to an expert on parasocial relationships (those we have with celebrities, in which we feel a form of attachment to someone who doesn't know we exist), there's more to it. Sally Theran, Ph.D., explained to Harper's Bazaar in 2022, "When you have a parasocial relationship with someone, you look up to them and idealize them in some way. As a result, you really want that person to be happy and successful in every way possible. ... Your hope for their relationship to work out is a manifestation of a kind of wish fulfillment for yourself."

What can be even more surprising than your favorite celebrity couple splitting up, though, is to hear that they've been broken up for some time before announcing it to the world. From Meryl Streep's seemingly perfect relationship to Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki's romance, here are the celebrity couples who kept their separations a secret.