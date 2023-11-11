Trump Reportedly Once Asked Melania To Flaunt Her Figure For His Friends (And She Wasn't Happy)

Melania Trump has borne the title of Donald Trump's arm candy long before they were ever First Lady and President of the United States — a reduction that Melania has silently tolerated over her decades on Donald's arm. However, leaked audio of Australian businessman and Trump donor Anthony Pratt, obtained by "60 Minutes Australia," reveals that the former model is far less hesitant to speak up when it's her husband reducing her to a long-legged prop.

Pratt has been looped into the federal case against Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified information while in office. On the audio, Pratt can be heard recounting various conversations he had with and overheard from Trump, including one in which the former president reportedly said, "I asked Melania to walk around the pool in a bikini so all the other guys could get a look at what they were missing."

For Melania's part, Pratt said the publicly demure wife quickly snapped back a fiery retort. "I'll do that when you walk around with me in your bikini," Pratt paraphrased (via YouTube).