Details About Sylvester Stallone's Son Sage And His Tragic Death

The following article includes mentions of addiction and suspected suicide.

The year 1976 delivered a one-two punch for Sylvester Stallone. First, a little movie he wrote and starred in called "Rocky" was a knockout, earning an Academy Award for "Best Picture" and spawning a franchise that has gone another eight rounds so far. Then, on May 5, 1976, Stallone became a father with the arrival of Sage Moonblood Stallone, the first of two sons born to the actor and his first wife, actress Sasha Czack. Sage shared his father's brooding looks, as well as his interest in show business, but the two reportedly had a rocky relationship throughout Sage's short life.

After 10 years of marriage, the "Tulsa King" star and Czack called it quits, which contributed to the strain in the father/son bond. Sage, who was just eight at the time of the split, often alluded to how the busy life of a Hollywood A-lister didn't leave a whole lot of time for parenting. In 2007, Stallone admitted he could've done better, telling People "You figure out that it's not your work and successes that count, but the kind of life you make for yourself and the people who know you." Sadly, Sage died unexpectedly in 2012, and his father has had time to reflect. In his new Netflix documentary "Sly" he touched on the topic of his relationship with the oldest of his five kids, saying, "Unfortunately, you put things before your family. And the repercussions are quite radical and devastating."