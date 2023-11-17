Why Speaker Mike Johnson's Rumored Sleeping Arrangements Sparked Controversy

Where does Louisiana native and House Speaker Mike Johnson, who made history albeit not necessarily for the right reasons, go when he finishes his Washington workday? According to rumors swirling around Capitol Hill, nowhere. Though these stories understandably remain unconfirmed by Johnson's team, there is more than one major indicator that the formerly low-level politician is bunking in his office overnight.

Business Insider spoke with two lawmakers who work in the same Cannon House Office Building as Johnson in early November 2023, and they both suspected Johnson had been sleeping in the office overnight due to the near-constant presence of the politician's security detail and various sightings of Johnson in the House gym, which many overnighters use to shower before work, in the early hours of the morning.

Ross Barrett, a Louisiana businessman and a friend of Johnson's, confirmed the unnamed politicians' suspicions. "He hasn't gotten an extensive apartment on Capitol Hill or anything like that," he said. "Oftentimes, he spends the nights in his office." Depending on who you ask, Johnson's sleeping arrangements are either a respectable sign of his dedication to his new appointment or an annoying and unsanitary tax workaround.