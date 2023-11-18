7 Best And 7 Worst Dressed Celebs Of 2023

The year 2023 has been a wild ride for the sartorially obsessed, with a number of long-forgotten trends unexpectedly making comebacks. For instance, the once reviled — and quite possibly cheugy — ballet flat came back into fashion following the balletcore craze. The Y2K revival replaced the nostalgia void that the demise of the '90s aesthetic left in our wardrobes. And, of course, the "Barbie" movie had us all re-enacting our pink childhood fantasies — and also led to unforeseen interest in Kencore.

When it comes to celeb style, 2023 has been the post-pandemic glow-up we've all been waiting for. From the Met Gala to the Oscars, there's been no shortage of impeccably dressed A-listers setting trends and going viral for their epic slays. But the serves haven't been reserved for red-carpet veterans. This year, a whole slew of rising stars have made it into the fashion history books with their bold and daring looks.

However, not everyone has been killing it on the red carpet. Indeed, many celebs did little more than kill the vibes by wearing inappropriate attire or mismatched fits to otherwise glitzy events (or when out and about in public). Who slayed and who didn't? Here's a look at the seven best-dressed and seven worst-dressed celebs of 2023.